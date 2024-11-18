These New York Hospitals Receive “A” Grade For Patient Safety

If you or a loved ones need a hospital you should try to go to one of these in New York.

On Friday, the Leapfrog Group issued its updated Hospital Safety Grades

Why Leapfrog Grades Are Important To New Yorkers

Grades are based on "how well" hospitals "prevent medical errors, accidents and infections." The grades are meant to be "your first stop for finding the best hospital for you and your family.

According to the Leapfrog Group, these grades can tell you more about things like:

How well does my hospital prevent infections and encourage handwashing?

Does my hospital value patient safety by supporting strong health care teams?

Are there protocols and standards in place for preventing errors at my hospital?

32 New York Hospitals Receive A Grade For Patient Safety

Below are the hospitals in New York that earned Leapfrog's top grade

32 New York Hospitals Receive A Grade For Patient Safety Gallery Credit: The Leapfrog Group issued its updated Hospital Safety Grades

The following hospitals in the Hudson Valley received A grades

New York-Presbyterian Westchester: Bronxville

Northern Dutchess Hospital: Rhinebeck

Northern Westchester Hospital: Mount Kisco

Phelps Hospital: Sleepy Hollow

Putnam Hospital: Carmel

White Plains Hospital: White Plains

Three Hospitals In New York State Get An "F" Grade For Patient Safety

Recent Leapfrog grades gave three New York hospitals earned an "F" grade for patient safety.

10 New York State Hospitals Honored

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services recently recognized 10 New York hospitals among the best in the nation. 381 hospitals nationwide received the honor.

Below are the 10 in New York State:

Northern Dutchess Hospital (Rhinebeck)

NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital

Northern Westchester Hospital (Mount Kisco)

Northwell Hospital Glen Cove

St. Francis Hospital - The Heart Center (Roslyn)

John T. Mather Memorial Hospital of Port Jefferson

St. Anthony Community Hospital (Warwick)

NYU Langone Hospitals

Hospital for Special Surgery

White Plains Hospital Center

