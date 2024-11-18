These New York Hospitals Receive “A” Grade For Patient Safety
If you or a loved ones need a hospital you should try to go to one of these in New York.
On Friday, the Leapfrog Group issued its updated Hospital Safety Grades
Why Leapfrog Grades Are Important To New Yorkers
Grades are based on "how well" hospitals "prevent medical errors, accidents and infections." The grades are meant to be "your first stop for finding the best hospital for you and your family.
According to the Leapfrog Group, these grades can tell you more about things like:
- How well does my hospital prevent infections and encourage handwashing?
- Does my hospital value patient safety by supporting strong health care teams?
- Are there protocols and standards in place for preventing errors at my hospital?
32 New York Hospitals Receive A Grade For Patient Safety
Below are the hospitals in New York that earned Leapfrog's top grade
The following hospitals in the Hudson Valley received A grades
New York-Presbyterian Westchester: Bronxville
Northern Dutchess Hospital: Rhinebeck
Northern Westchester Hospital: Mount Kisco
Phelps Hospital: Sleepy Hollow
Putnam Hospital: Carmel
White Plains Hospital: White Plains
Three Hospitals In New York State Get An "F" Grade For Patient Safety
Recent Leapfrog grades gave three New York hospitals earned an "F" grade for patient safety.
10 New York State Hospitals Honored
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services recently recognized 10 New York hospitals among the best in the nation. 381 hospitals nationwide received the honor.
Below are the 10 in New York State:
Northern Dutchess Hospital (Rhinebeck)
NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital
Northern Westchester Hospital (Mount Kisco)
Northwell Hospital Glen Cove
St. Francis Hospital - The Heart Center (Roslyn)
John T. Mather Memorial Hospital of Port Jefferson
St. Anthony Community Hospital (Warwick)
NYU Langone Hospitals
Hospital for Special Surgery
White Plains Hospital Center
