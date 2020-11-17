These Hudson Valley Supermarkets Will Offer COVID-19 Vaccine

You'll be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine for free at some supermarkets in the Hudson Valley.

On Monday, Stop & Shop today announced that it has signed on to be among the first pharmacies in the United States to administer future COVID-19 vaccines, once a vaccine is authorized or approved and recommended for use in the United States.

Through a new partnership with the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services designed to maximize access to the vaccine across the country quickly and efficiently, Stop & Shop is set to play an important role in making the vaccines available at its over 250 pharmacy locations across the Northeast, officials say. The vaccine will be administered to Stop & Shop customers at no cost, officials say.

“We’re proud to do our part in the fight against COVID-19 by joining this critical effort led by HHS - and by making the vaccines accessible for our customers as soon as safe and effective options become available,” Director of Pharmacy at Stop & Shop Katie Thornell said. “This move to become an early provider is part of our commitment to be a trusted health resource within our communities.”

In the Hudson Valley, Stop & Shop has pharmacy locations in Newburgh, two in Poughkeepsie, Monroe, two in White Plains, Baldwin Place, Yonkers, New Rochelle, Port Chester, and Nanuet.

Also on Monday, news broke about a second COVID-19 vaccine that's proving to be over 90 percent effective. Drugmaker Moderna said their latest trials show its coronavirus vaccine is 94.5 percent effective.

Last Monday, drugmaker Pfizer announced that their COVID-19 vaccine trial has shown to be 90 percent effective in early testing. The CDC plans to meet next week to figure out who should get vaccinated for COVID-19 first.

Both companies expect to apply for emergency approval in the coming weeks.