These Dairy Products Sold In New York May Kill, Cause Miscarriage

Here are the latest food items you should avoid, or risk serious health issues.

On Thursday, Hudson Valley Post reported salad sold at New York supermarkets is under a serious recall.

Hannaford Salad Recalled

Google Google loading...

The recall impacts Hannaford supermarkets. There are nearly 200 locations in the northeast.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

CLICK HERE to learn more about this recall.

Cheese sold in New York was also just recalled

New York Cheese May Cause Fatal Infections

delicious cheese gresei loading...

Savencia Cheese USA is recalling select soft-ripened cheeses manufactured in its Lena manufacturing facility because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, according to the FDA.

Savencia Cheese USA Announces Voluntary Recall

The following products are affected by this recall:

Savencia Cheese USA Announces Voluntary Recall The following products are affected by this recall: Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

Hungry? Italy Says The Best Pizzeria In The World Is Found In New York

Stores that received the product have been informed of this possible contamination and are in the process of removing products from shelves.

FDA FDA loading...

"Consumers that have any of the recalled products listed in the table above should refrain from consuming them and return them to their place of purchase for a full refund," the FDA states.

Why Is Listeria Dangerous?

Listeria is an organism that can cause "serious and sometimes fatal infections" according to the FDA.

Most at risk of fatal infections are people with weakened immune systems, young children, frail people and the elderly.

Listeria infection can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women, the FDA warns.

Others suffer short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea,

Warning: 'Aggressive" Bear Destroys Home In Upstate New York, Returns

As of this writing, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse health events due to consumption of Savencia Cheese products.

Recent recalls from items sold at Walmart, Trader Joes and Amazon are listed below.

11 Amazon Items Now Under Urgent Recall

11 Amazon Items Now Under Urgent Recall Amazon has listed these products on its recent safety recalls page. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

Walmart & Trader Joe's Recalled Items

Walmart & Trader Joe's Recalled Items This recall affected products made at BrucePac's plant in Durant, Oklahoma, and has reached several popular stores like Walmart and Trader Joe's. So, if you've got any of these products at home, it's time to play it safe. The recall includes 75 types of meat and chicken products, including grilled chicken breast strips, produced between June 19 and October 8, 2024. The best-by dates range from June 19, 2025, to October 8, 2025. If you spot these items in your fridge or freezer, it's best to throw them out right away. Gallery Credit: Kyle Matthews

Keep Reading:

Milk Recall: Lactaid milk being recalled in multiple U.S. states