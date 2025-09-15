Tornadoes In New York: These Counties See The Most Twisters

Ig0rZh/ThinkStock

After a deadly tornado killed three people in Upstate New York, we looked into which places are hit most often. Some spots on the list might surprise you Is your hometown one of them?

This summer, many tornadoes touched down in Upstate New York. One was deadly.

Deadly Tornado In Upstate New York

Getty Images/iStockphoto
The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down in the Town of Clark Mills in late June.

The twister caused a tree to crash into a home, killing three people. Twin 6-year-old girls and a 50-year-old woman were killed in what was the second-deadliest tornado in New York State history.

Severe damage from the Clark Mills tornado can be seen below our list of the places in New York with the most tornadoes.

Second Tornado Touches Down In Upstate New York

kevron2001
Officials confirmed a second twister touched down that very same day in the village of Clinton in Oneida County.

LOOK: Counties with the most tornadoes in New York

With two confirmed tornadoes in one day, Hudson Valley Post wondered what parts of New York State deal with the most twisters.

Getty Images/iStockphoto
Our friends at Stacker helped us determine the counties in New York with the most tornadoes. Is your home county on the list? Or one nearby? See the full list below:

Stacker compiled a list of counties which experience the most tornadoes in New York using data from NOAA's National Centers for Environmental Information.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

Photos of the most severe damage in Clark Mills, NY, from the Tornado on June 22, 2025

Gallery Credit: Nancy L. Ford

Not far from Clark Mills, wild weather on that same day nearly killed an elderly couple. CLICK HERE to see how rescuers pulled them out alive.

10 Costliest Tornadoes in US History

When it comes to natural disasters in the United States, tornadoes are pretty spectacular. They're absolutely terrifying, deadlier than hurricanes and wildfires, and completely unpredictable. They're also some of the most awe-inspiring things to see in person. While they don't cost nearly as much as hurricanes and wildfires, they do get expensive in greatly localized areas. Here are the most expensive in US history.

Gallery Credit: Kelso

