These Are The Hottest Real Estate Markets In New York State

Looking to move or sell your home? These are the hottest real estate markets in New York. One area is one of the hottest markets in America.

New data was released from the National Association of Realtors showcasing the hottest real estate markets in the United States in October 2024

These Are The 15 Hottest Real Estate Markets In New York State

Canva Canva loading...

Below are the 15 hottest real estate markets in New York State. See if the county you live in, or want to move to is listed.

15 Hottest Real Estate Markets In New York State

Warning: 'Aggressive" Bear Destroys Home In Upstate New York, Returns

If you're curious, Hillsborough, New Hampshire is the nation's current hottest market. The average home price is $572,450.

Putnam County, Westchester County In Top 15

Google Google loading...

Putnam and Westchester counties are the only counties in the Hudson Valley to make New York's top 15.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

The median home price in Putnam County is nearly $600,000. While the median home price in Westchester County is about $715,000.

Both are WELL above other counties in the top 15. For example, a home in New York's hottest market is half the price as a home in Putnam County.

A home in Westchester County is over a half-million dollars more than a home in New York State's third hottest market, Orleans County.

Monroe County Is One Of America's Hottest Real Estate Markets

Google Google loading...

Need A Higher Paying Job? New York Desperately Trying To Fill Thousands Of High-Paying Jobs

Monroe County is the only county in New York State to crack the top 20 in the nation, placing 17th overall.

Broome and Orleans counties placed in the top 90 real estate markets.

15 Worst Small Places To Live In New York State

15 Worst Small Places To Live In New York State WalletHub looked at the worst small cities to live in. Below are the 15 places in New York deemed the worst to live in. WalletHub based the rankings on 45 key indicators of livability.

32 New York Hospitals Receive A Grade For Patient Safety

32 New York Hospitals Receive A Grade For Patient Safety Gallery Credit: The Leapfrog Group issued its updated Hospital Safety Grades

Four Places Unsafe for New Yorkers to Visit