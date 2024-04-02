These Are The 10 ‘Trashiest’ Places To Live Or Visit In New York
These 10 hometowns were named the "trashiest" in all of New York State. What do you think?
RoadSnacks 2024 list of "The 10 Trashiest Cities In New York" is going viral.
Ranked: The 10 Trashiest Cities In New York State
Did your hometown make this list? Do you agree? See the full list below:
See The 10 Trashiest Cities In New York State [RANKED]
Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
The 10 "Trashiest" Towns In New York State
1) Gloversville
Fun fact! Gloversville in the Mohawk Valley region of Upstate New York was once the United States hub for lovemaking, according to Google.
2) Utica
3) Jamestown
4) Niagara Falls
5) Buffalo
6)Binghamton
7) Elmira
8) Ronkonkoma
9) Auburn
10) Cortland
How List Was Formed
Roadsnacks says all 10 hometowns are the "most drug-addicted, violent, welfare-receiving populations."
Get Ready To Pay More: Plan For Massive Toll To Drive In New York State Approved
The website uses data to "create bite-sized snacks of shareable information about places and cities.”
RoadSnacks looked into publicly available data to come up with the list, including annual salary; demographics; high school dropouts; high drug use; violence; residents on welfare; number of payday loan outlets; and number of dollar stores.
Read More: New Year Brings 2 New Holidays To New York State
Another list highlights places in New York State with the most trash on the ground. See the full lists below.
Which New York Town is the "Trashiest"?
Gallery Credit: Maria Danise