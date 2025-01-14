These 15 Popular Snacks Are Gone Forever From New York State

Your favorite snack might just have been discontinued in New York State.

At least 15 popular chips can no longer be found on store shelves across New York State. Take a look at the full list below:

15 Discontinued Snack Chips In 2025

15 Discontinued Snack Chips In 2025 Frito-Lay makes some of the most popular snacks in America, and it seems that every year, they introduce new twists on their top brands that feature unique flavors.

It can be fun to venture out of your comfort zone and try new things and those new things can sometimes become new favorites. However, there is no guarantee that the new snacks will stick around for very long, which can be disappointing.

Sporked recently uncovered 15 snacks that Frito-Lay plans on discontinuing in 2025, and they include some of my favorites. If some of your favorites are on this list, you better stock up if you still see them on store shelves and enjoy them while you can.

Perhaps if fans of snacks being discontinued protest, Frito-Lay will change its mind. Gallery Credit: David Drew

Note: The list above is via Sporked, which states while plans were announced to discontinue all of the items, plans can always "change." So it's possible you may still find these items in stores, or again in the near future.

11 Foods You Can No Longer Buy In New York State

Last year, Hudson Valley Post reported on 11 food items you can no longer buy in New York State, including:

11 Foods You Can No Longer Buy In New York State

Note: Hudson Valley Post was been told at least one item listed above has retuned to stores!

5 Fan-Favorite Chip Flavors Returning To New York

In more good food news, Lay's recently, confirmed five "fan-favorite flavors" are returning to stores in New York.

Below are the "fan-favorite" flavors that made a comeback.

Company officials noted at the time that some of the "fan-favorite" flavors would only be available for a "limited time." So some may no longer be available.

Lay's also released three new flavors, inspired by Greece, India and Korea.

