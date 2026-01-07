A new analysis has flagged one of the biggest, most overlooked threats to your financial security: your PIN code.

A study of nearly 30 million personal identification numbers (PINs) found that many people across are using easy-to-hack, or easy-to-guess, codes.

About 10 percent of New Yorkers share pins with millions of others. Making it very easy for strangers to access your debit or ATM card to break into your account and potentially steal your hard-earned money.

The 50 Most Hackable PIN Numbers in New York

There are 10,000 possible combinations for a four-digit PIN. Because of that, the odds should be in your favor.

But if you use any of these 50 hackable PINs, you're giving criminals access to your account with just a handful of attempts.

If a criminal has five guesses, they have about a 1 in 8 chance of guessing your code if you use these predictable numbers.

The 50 Most Hackable PIN Numbers in New York The 50 most commonly used PIN numbers for both ATMs and smart devices as determined by ABC News. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

What PIN Codes You Should Use In New York

Security experts say the best defense is a strong, unique PIN you don’t use for multiple accounts.

It's also smart not to follow a simple pattern. You should treat your PIN as carefully as your password.

If your PIN appeared in the list above, it's probably best that you change it immediately and consider adding extra layers of protection, such as two-factor authentication or bank alerts.

With cybercrime and fraud on the rise nationwide, this kind of basic digital hygiene could be the difference between safe online banking and a nightmare that costs you time and money.

The 10 Most Commonly Used 4-Digit PIN Numbers in America

The 10 Most Commonly Used 4-Digit PIN Numbers in America CNBC , using data from HaveIBeenPwned.com , did the research to determine which 4-digit PIN (Personal Identification Number) was the most commonly used. Shockingly, 1 in 10 people use the same code. Is it yours? Here's a look at the 10 Most Commonly Used 4-Digit PIN Numbers in America. Gallery Credit: Scott Clow

