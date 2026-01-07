The 50 Most Hackable PIN Numbers in New York
A new analysis has flagged one of the biggest, most overlooked threats to your financial security: your PIN code.
A study of nearly 30 million personal identification numbers (PINs) found that many people across are using easy-to-hack, or easy-to-guess, codes.
About 10 percent of New Yorkers share pins with millions of others. Making it very easy for strangers to access your debit or ATM card to break into your account and potentially steal your hard-earned money.
The 50 Most Hackable PIN Numbers in New York
There are 10,000 possible combinations for a four-digit PIN. Because of that, the odds should be in your favor.
But if you use any of these 50 hackable PINs, you're giving criminals access to your account with just a handful of attempts.
If a criminal has five guesses, they have about a 1 in 8 chance of guessing your code if you use these predictable numbers.
The 50 Most Hackable PIN Numbers in New York
Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App
What PIN Codes You Should Use In New York
Security experts say the best defense is a strong, unique PIN you don’t use for multiple accounts.
It's also smart not to follow a simple pattern. You should treat your PIN as carefully as your password.
If your PIN appeared in the list above, it's probably best that you change it immediately and consider adding extra layers of protection, such as two-factor authentication or bank alerts.
Read More: Florida Crisis Is Now Creating Massive Problems For New York
With cybercrime and fraud on the rise nationwide, this kind of basic digital hygiene could be the difference between safe online banking and a nightmare that costs you time and money.
Keep Reading:
The 10 Most Commonly Used 4-Digit PIN Numbers in America
The 10 Most Commonly Used 4-Digit PIN Numbers in America
Gallery Credit: Scott Clow
The 10 Most Commonly Used 4-Digit PIN Numbers in America
Gallery Credit: Scott Clow