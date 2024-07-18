The Deadliest Tornados In New York State History

Nearly 30 New Yorkers have passed away due to a tornado.

New York State just set a record for the most tornados in one month.

According to NY Databases.com nearly 30 people have been killed in tornados since 1950.

Powerful huge tornado twisting on road Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

With all these tornados touching down, we looked into the deadliest tornados in the Empire State's history. Below are the five deadliest twisters in the state's history.

The 5 Deadliest Tornados In New York State History

The 5 Deadliest Tornados In New York State History Here is a look at the 5 deadliest tornados in New York's history since 1950 according to NewYorkDataBases.com Gallery Credit: Dave Fields

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Yearly Summary In New York

Tornado on the plains Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

Below are the years with the most tornado deaths in New York

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

7 Tornados Touch Down In New York State

In total seven confirmed tornados touched down this week across New York State.

Confirmed tornados touched down in:

Pavillion in Genesee County

Canandaigua in Ontario County

Rome in Oneida County

Virgil in Cortland County

Wells in Hamilton County

Piesco in Hamilton County

Warrensburg in Warren County

Worst Tornado In Rome, Oneida County History

Governor Hochul says the tornado that touched down in Oneida County Tuesday was the worst event to ever hit the city of Rome.

186202826 Ig0rZh/ThinkStock loading...

Hochul confirmed that while speaking in front of Rome, New York church that lost its steeple and part of its roof.

At least 22 builders were left with major structural damage and four were entirely destroyed, according to Hochul. Cars were flipped over and a 183,000 pound B-52 bomber was tipped on its side.

Discover Where New York Sees the Most Tornadoes

Strongest Tornados To Ever Touch Down In New York State

Strongest Tornados To Ever Touch Down In New York State Generally speaking, tornadoes aren't a common occurrence in New York state. Tornados do still happen. Here's a look at some of the strongest storms: Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

LOOK: Counties with the most tornadoes in New York