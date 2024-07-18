The Deadliest Tornados In New York State History
Nearly 30 New Yorkers have passed away due to a tornado.
New York State just set a record for the most tornados in one month.
According to NY Databases.com nearly 30 people have been killed in tornados since 1950.
With all these tornados touching down, we looked into the deadliest tornados in the Empire State's history. Below are the five deadliest twisters in the state's history.
The 5 Deadliest Tornados In New York State History
Yearly Summary In New York
Below are the years with the most tornado deaths in New York
7 Tornados Touch Down In New York State
In total seven confirmed tornados touched down this week across New York State.
Confirmed tornados touched down in:
Pavillion in Genesee County
Canandaigua in Ontario County
Rome in Oneida County
Virgil in Cortland County
Wells in Hamilton County
Piesco in Hamilton County
Warrensburg in Warren County
Worst Tornado In Rome, Oneida County History
Governor Hochul says the tornado that touched down in Oneida County Tuesday was the worst event to ever hit the city of Rome.
Hochul confirmed that while speaking in front of Rome, New York church that lost its steeple and part of its roof.
At least 22 builders were left with major structural damage and four were entirely destroyed, according to Hochul. Cars were flipped over and a 183,000 pound B-52 bomber was tipped on its side.
Discover Where New York Sees the Most Tornadoes
LOOK: Counties with the most tornadoes in New York
Strongest Tornados To Ever Touch Down In New York State
LOOK: Counties with the most tornadoes in New York
