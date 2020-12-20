The Creepy Dummies Are Back in Poughkeepsie

The creepy dummies in Poughkeepsie are back and this time they're more festive than ever.

It's that time of the year when we start to see some of the biggest and craziest light and holiday displays throughout the Hudson Valley. I'm not sure if this is the biggest or craziest but it sure might be the weirdest in the best way possible.

Just because they don't make noise doesn't mean they don't make a statement.

I think it is safe to say The Rockette's had better watch out because there's a local group of line dancers who may be coming to Radio City soon enough.

A few months back the Poughkeepsie Steakhouse got viral attention with their seated dummies. The restaurant originally had them holding signs stating that the restaurant was open in the early stages of the pandemic. After some complaints from the Town, the Poughkeepsie Steakhouse was forced to bring them back on their own premises. The owner then scattered them at different tables throughout their outdoor dining space. The restaurant received more complaints from the city but never took them inside.

It's been a while since we've heard from our quiet friends.

If you drive past the Poughkeepsie Steakhouse today you'll find 14 dummies in a massive conga line wearing nothing but festive antlers. One even has a red nose like Rudolph.

We don't know if the city has made any complaints on this current set up but I'd hope that in the spirit of Christmas they will let it slide.