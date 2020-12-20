Are Christmas Cards Still A Thing?

Do you send out Christmas cards every year? If you get some, what do you do with them?

As we move through the month of December and get closer to the holidays, most of us have been busy doing what we can to get everything in order before Christmas. Lots of shopping, planning, budgeting, the list of tasks goes on and on....is one of those tasks for you sending out Christmas cards?

I'm not sure why, but for some reason this year I forgot all about sending them out. Normally I send out those cards out that have pictures of the kids on the front and usually a message on the back, or on the bottom of the picture. I think I might still have time to get them done, but do I want to?..LOL! I mean are people still sending holiday cards? Will it bother my friends and family if they don't get one? Will they even notice?

The other thing I was thinking about was I'm in a new apartment this year, if I do get cards in the mail, what am I going to do with them? I feel like if someone takes the time to send them to me I can't just throw them in a drawer or in the garbage, I have to do some kind of display of them, right?

Back in the married days, we would hang string across one of the door frames in the house and hang the cards on the string. Other years we would hang them all around the wall behind the Christmas tree.

If you get cards this year what are you going to do with them? Do you have any display ideas you can share with us? Call or text us through the Wolf mobile app and if you would like to send us a card this year, our mailing address is CJ & Jess, 2 Pendell Rd Poughkeepsie NY 12603.