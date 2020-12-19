Will You be Making a New Year Resolution in 2021?

Happy New Year?

I can't tell if we're excited or not when it comes to the end of 2020. There's a part of me that thinks with the end of 2020, everything we've been going through will just stop. Obviously, that's not happening. But hey, whatever gets you through the night, right?

It's easy to say that 2020 has been the hardest year we've ever been through with the COVID-19 Pandemic. Did we think by December 2020 we would be back to normal? Yes. Are we going a little crazy with all this talk about the second wave and possible shut down? Yes.

So needless to say, we need a fresh start.

I've been debating whether or not to do the whole New Year Resolution thing. I started one last year, but then by the end of February we we're gearing up for a pandemic and everything went out the window.

In my mind I'm saying "it's not even worth it." But another part of me is saying if anything, we've learned a lot about ourselves this year and what we're capable of. So why not push ourselves to be better in 2021?

For me it's the best time ever to get in on the Resolution train.

Here are a few suggestions that can totally be done in quarantine/lockdown (if that happens again, fingers crossed it doesn't though):

Learn a new language- There are SO many apps out there!

Start working out- We learned in 2020 that you can definitely workout from home. Virtual classes are all the rage!

More DIY projects- Thanks to apps like Pinterest and TikTok, DIY projects have been more popular than ever. Get your creativity on in 2021

Will you be making a New Year Resolution for 2021 or is it not even worth it? Let us know!