Elderly Man Rescued After Being Trapped in Car For 10 Hours After NY Snowstorm

Imagine how terrible it would be to be stuck in your home a day after a big snow storm. Now imagine how much worse it would be if you were stuck inside your car overnight. One man was rescued after spending the night in his car after this last snowstorm.

Some residents in the Hudson Valley are still digging their cars out of the snow.

We knew the snow was coming but many of us still weren't prepared for the Nor'easter that hit the Hudson Valley this past week. Some parts of the Hudson Valley received anywhere from 7 inches to over a foot of snow.

According to the New York Post, a 58-year-old man was trapped in his car in the Oswego area for over 10 hours after being packed in by a snow plow.

The car's heat was malfunctioning and the man could not give authorities his direction location. It really was the perfect storm which could have been deadly. Things could have turned fatal for the man if it hadn't been for a New York State Trooper that happened to come across his vehicle.

According to the New York State Police's Facebook page, the man was rescued by Sergeant Jason Cawley from Troop C. The officer saw a tiny piece of the windshield. Officers were able to safely remove the trapped man and get him to Lourdes hospital.

The man suffered from both frostbite and hypothermia.

Drive safe this winter and be sure to be aware of your surroundings.