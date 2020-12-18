Police: Town Of Ulster Man Arrested For Drug Possession

He was reportedly driving with a suspended license as well.

On Wednesday December 16, a state trooper was reportedly on patrol on Forest Hills Drive in the town of Ulster. During this, he allegedly observed a 2003 Audi A4 in violation of the New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law.

The trooper stopped the vehicle and individual driving was identified as 44-year-old Eric Tischler from the town of ulster, according to officials. It was reportedly determined that Tischler was driving with a suspended license and in possession of cocaine, Alprazolam, Lorazepam, and concentrated cannabis contained in a vaporizer cartridge.

Tischler was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, and unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.

He was released on an appearance ticket returnable on February 17 to the town of Ulster Court.