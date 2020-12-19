I Finally Get It: Amazon Amazement

I am not exactly sure anymore just why I opened my Amazon Prime account. I am sure it was to send somebody something in a timely fashion. But my point is, it was so long ago I can't remember why I got it. All I know is this year it is the reason I have my shopping for the out of town family, finished. And boy does it feel good.

I recall when I got the account I was with a amazon savvy friend who was saying things like, "you'll love it" and "you'll never want to shop any other way". She also told me to be a prime member. Her exact comment was "just do it, you will thank me later. So fast forward to later, the year 2020 and yep I owe her a big thank you. In the year of the pandemic when it is almost impossible to accomplish some of the simplest things, I actually got the bulk of my Christmas shopping done in about an hour sitting in my PJ's with a cup of coffee. It's a personal record and that includes the year everyone got gift cards.

Now before you go thinking I won't be shopping local, you couldn't be more wrong. Now that the out of town, need to be shipped shopping is done, I can take my time to shop local. I can visit my favorite Hudson Valley shops to make local purchases for myself and folks I may get to see in person at some point this holiday season. And the best part, I don't feel rushed.

I already feel so much more relaxed about preparing for the holidays knowing that packages have been sent and received. I am going to be able to enjoy shopping over the next two weeks leading up to Christmas because I am not going to have to worry about getting anything in the mail. I now see what all the fuss is about and why people online shop. No more brown boxes and lines at UPS. Bring on the hot chocolate I may even wrap this year instead of using gift bags. Well, that might be a stretch, Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays and Blessed Yule to all.

Last thought, one of the things that entertained me the most about the Amazon process was the up to the minute package tracking which ended with a photo sent to me of my package at the person receiving it's front door. In a weird way it felt like I was there, I no crazy. The things that make me smile.