Hudson Valley Cops Warn Of Scary Amazon Home Invasion In New York
A home invasion with men posing as Amazon workers is striking fear in residents in the Hudson Valley. Police want all to be aware of this and ask for help.
The Town of Newburgh Police Department is warning residents following a scary home invasion.
Home Invasion In the Town Of Newburgh, New York
On Wednesday, Feb. 28 around 5:40 p.m., several men with guns pushed their way into a residence at 50 Fletcher Drive in the Town of Newburgh, according to police.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
"Inside the residence, suspects gathered all the residents and demanded money. Suspects put all residents in the basement and fled the scene before police arrival," the Town of Newburgh Police Department stated in a press release.
No arrests have been made, as of this writing.
Man Wearing Amazon Vest Forces Way Into Orange County, New York Home
The unnamed Town of Newburgh resident answered a knock at the door and found a man holding a package while wearing an Amazon vest.
Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores
The man said he had a package that needed a signature. When the resident opened the door to take the package and sign, the man pushed his way inside the residence displaying a firearm.
Then, at least three other suspects, with guns and masks, entered the house, forced everyone into the home's basement and demanded money.
Town Of Newburgh Police Need Help
Police didn't release what was taken from the home. Thankfully, no injuries were reported, according to police.
Read More: New Year Brings 2 New Holidays To New York State
Anyone with information is asked to help police. Below is a look of the area.
"The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with any information or anyone in the area that might have seen something is asked to call the Town of Newburgh Police @ (845) 564-1100," police added in a press release.