Items Sold In New York State Contain Poison That Can Kill

Items that were sold by Amazon, Walmart and other places were found to contain poison that can kill.

The FDA warns that pills sold in New York contain poison that can kill.

Supplements Sold In New York Found With a Poisonous Plant Native to Mexico and Central America

Canva Canva loading...

The diet pills were randomly tested by the FDA and found to contain yellow oleander, a poisonous plant native to Mexico and Central America, according to the FDA.

Read More: New Year Brings 2 New Holidays To New York State

"Risk Statement: Ingestion of yellow oleander can cause neurologic, gastrointestinal and cardiovascular adverse health effects that may be severe, or even fatal. Symptoms may include nausea, vomiting, dizziness, diarrhea, abdominal pain, cardiac changes, dysrhythmia and more," the FDA states.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Photos, More Information Regarding Recall

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

The recalled dietary supplements can be identified by the H&NATURAL logo and the following descriptions:

Tejo Root, Raiz de Tejocte, H&Natural, Healthy and Natural, Dietary Supplement, 10g pills, is packaged in a box or bottle, with UPC (196852946921)

Brazil Seed Pure Natural Semilla de Brasil, H& Natural, Healthy and Natural, 0.167g seeds, packaged in a box or bottle, with UPC (195893047529) (196852820641) (195893698721) (195893236893)(196852134618) (195893336975)

The recalled products have expiration dates of 3/24 or 5/24.

"Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this drug product," the FDA adds.

Canva Canva loading...

Adverse reactions or quality problems can be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program.

The Top 10 Fastest Growing Cities in New York State Another year means another round of residents either moving to or leaving the state. While New York is seeing quite a few people flee the state, the majority of them appear to be leaving New York City.

report from the New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli found NYC's population shrank by 5 percent since 2021.

The report also found that some of those city-dwellers relocated to towns just outside the Big Apple, which seems to be backed up by the latest Census data. In fact, 9 of the 10 cities with the fastest growing populations are within driving distance to NYC. Gallery Credit: Megan

20 Worst Places to Live in New York State A list highlights the worst places a New York resident can call home. A number of places in the Hudson Valley made the list, including one that was ranked the worst place to live.

Giant Horror Plant A "giant horror plant" that can cause blindness and severe burns is still in New York State, despite the best efforts from New York officials.