Could the Hudson Valley See a White Christmas This Year?

If you're dreaming of a white Christmas, there's a chance that it may actually happen this year in the Hudson Valley.

While it's still a little too early to pinpoint the exact weather pattern for Santa's visit, signs are pointing to a strong possibility of at least some snowfall on Christmas day. Here in the Hudson Valley, history shows that there's a 35% chance of seeing a white Christmas. And looking at the forecast, this year we do have some precipitation headed our way during the holiday week.

The Weather Channel is showing a 40% chance of precipitation each day from Tuesday, December 22 through Friday, December 25. While that bodes well for the possibility of snow, as of now the temperatures are predicted to be in the 40s throughout the week. Unless a cold front moves in, that precipitation will most likely wind up as rain.

The last white Christmas we saw in the Hudson Valley was back in 2017 when three inches of snow blanketed most of the region. At the time, the storm wasn't predicted until just a few days before Christmas, so there's plenty of time for things to change. Since then not much of the country has seen a white Christmas. According to the Weather Channel, 2018 was the second-least snowy year of the last decade, and last year's mild conditions left much of the country lacking snow.

With two weeks to go until the big day the weather forecast is sure to change quite a bit, but with precipitation already in the forecast, a little wobble in the temperature could make this a very interesting holiday. If 2020 has taught us anything, it's to expect the unexpected.