Santa has Scheduled Some Hudson Valley Fly Bys

I have been busy searching social media for Santa appearances in the Hudson Valley and I have managed to turn up a few. As we get closer to Christmas I am sure that we will be able to add to the list but as of now I can at least share the ones I have found. If you are one of Santa's elves and you know about other places he will be on tour this month be sure to let us know by texting me through the Wolf App or sending a message through the Wolf Facebook page. (97.7 / 97.3 The Wolf)

So here is what have I uncovered so far?

December 13th at 12 PM - Santa Tours Tillson - The plan is to cver most roads in the Tillson Fire District. There will be no in person pictures or candy like in years past but everyone is still invited to come out and wave to Santa as he goes by. Please remember to social distance. You'll hear them coming with Lights and Sirens.

December 19th at 8 AM - Santa in the Village - Santa will take his annual tour through the Village of Cornwall-on-Hudson thanks to Strom King Engine Company #2. The event is free. Social distancing and proper face coverings will be required.

December 19th and 20th at 5 PM - Firetruck Parade of Lights with the Milan Volunteer Fire Department. They will be travel all thought the town you can check the route on the Milan Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page.

December 20th at 10 AM - Santa in Town - Santa will be joining the Highland Engine Company for a tour around the Town of Cornwall to spread lots of holiday joy.

I am sure there are plenty more places that Santa will be visiting before he makes the rounds to drop off gifts on the 25th. If you are wondering if Santa maybe coming to your town check in at your local fire department or town hall. You may discover he is coming by your house this year.