‘Santa Claus’ Found Dead In Hudson Valley, New York

A man beloved by his Hudson Valley community, called "Santa Claus," is dead.

A fire broke out early Friday morning in Westchester County

Fatal Fire In Westchester County, New York

Fire officials say the flames erupted on the third floor of a six-floor apartment building on Fifth Avenue in New Rochelle, New York around 3:15 a.m.

A man was found unconscious in his apartment. He was given CPR but later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Fire officials have yet to release his name.

Man Known As Santa Clause Killed In Fire In New Rochelle, New York

ABC 7 identified the victim as 45-year-old Damien Peart.

Neighbors told Eyewitness News Peart was beloved by his neighbors. He was known as "Santa Claus" because he would wear a Santa hat year-round.

All the other residents made it out safely. Several residents were checked out in the lobby by firefighters, but no injuries were reported.

The fire was put out in about 20 minutes. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

