‘Santa Claus’ Found Dead In Hudson Valley, New York
A man beloved by his Hudson Valley community, called "Santa Claus," is dead.
A fire broke out early Friday morning in Westchester County
Fatal Fire In Westchester County, New York
Fire officials say the flames erupted on the third floor of a six-floor apartment building on Fifth Avenue in New Rochelle, New York around 3:15 a.m.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
A man was found unconscious in his apartment. He was given CPR but later pronounced dead at the hospital.
Fire officials have yet to release his name.
Man Known As Santa Clause Killed In Fire In New Rochelle, New York
ABC 7 identified the victim as 45-year-old Damien Peart.
Neighbors told Eyewitness News Peart was beloved by his neighbors. He was known as "Santa Claus" because he would wear a Santa hat year-round.
Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores
All the other residents made it out safely. Several residents were checked out in the lobby by firefighters, but no injuries were reported.
Read More: New Year Brings 2 New Holidays To New York State
The fire was put out in about 20 minutes. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.
Interested in seeing "Santa's" million-dollar home in the North Pole? Take a look below:
Inside Santa's Million Dollar North Pole Home
Gallery Credit: Zillow