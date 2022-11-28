There is one piece of land in the New Paltz area that over the years has been rumored to be, the new home of a Walmart, a resort, and a waterpark but it looks like the county has other plans.

The Ulster County Legislature has officially approved the purchase of a former apple orchard in New Paltz, that at one time was going to be the home of the Wildberry Lodge & Spa. The $3 million land purchase includes 57.3 acres on Paradies Lane near Exit 18 of the New York State Thruway. Six acres of vacant land will be turned into an upgraded emergency services facility.

New Paltz Emergency Management & Government Operations Center

Plans for the new six-acre center have not yet been released but according to HV1, the facility will expand the county’s E-911 Public Safety Answering Point Center and provide a centralized hub for emergency management and other county government functions.

As the county begins taking bids for the design and construction of the new facility they did announce that on top of the $3 million dollar price tag, the county will also spend up to $1 million to clean up the property and will have approximately a $25 million budget to build the facility. County officials didn't reveal what will be done with the remaining 50+ acres of land but rumors have begun to circulate throughout the county that it might be used for affordable housing.

When Will Ulster County Emergency Services Department Facility Open?

County officials are hopeful that the design and construction phase of the project will be completed in 2023 and once completed the new center will make emergency response way more effective across Ulster County. The new center will replace Ulster County's current Emergency Services Department which is located at Golden Hill in Kingston.

