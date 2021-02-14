Sledding S’mores and More President’s Day in New Paltz

There are so many things that come with winter weather and contrary to popular opinion they aren't all bad. Sure the snow we have had lately has been a bit frustrating, but it has also meant that we get to do some fun winter activities in the Hudson Valley that require snow. You can't go sledding without snow.

If you are a fan of sliding down hills you have to mark your calendars for this coming Monday (February 15, 2021) which happens to be President's Day. The Town of New Paltz has some of that winter fun planned for you at the Pavilion at Field of Dreams Park. The snow we are predicted to get this week will only ensure more excitement for the Winter S'mores & Sledding Party planned for next week.

The Town of New Paltz, The New Paltz Youth Program and Thriving Together have planned an early afternoon of Hot Chocolate, S'mores and sledding at the Field of Dreams located at 241 Libertyville Road in New Paltz. Nothing beat the winter cold more that marshmallows with melted chocolate, hot coco and an afternoon of sledding. You are invite to join the fun from 12PM to 2PM.

For information on this events you can contact Jim Tinger at (845) 325-2593 or Phoenix Kawamoto at (845) 256-5014. The event is free and open to everyone. Please contact Jim and Phoenix regarding information on what to bring and how you might help add to this winter community event.

You can also keep and eye of the Town of New Paltz Facebook page for more information about this public event and other dates the town has planned.

