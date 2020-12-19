West Point Band Puts Home for the Holiday Show Online

I have mentioned many time how much I enjoy listening to the very entertaining West Point Band. They have seasonal performances that aren't just favorites of mine, but are also favorites for lots of you. Unfortunately, this year the outdoor shows at Trophy Point had to be skipped, but it looks like they have found a way to bring us all their annual annual holiday event by moving it online.

In a press release sent out earlier this month from Staff Sgt. Chrissy Rivers the band announced that the West Point Band plans to take their holiday concert to Facebook and YouTube. "Home for the Holidays" will stream on Facebook and on YouTube starting at 2 pm (Eastern) on Sunday December 20th. You can join in on Facebook at (facebook.com/WestPointBand) or via YouTube (youtube.com/BandWestPoint).

As of yesterday The West Point Band has been releasing sneak peeks of their show for this year so you can get excited to watch. Whether you are trimming the tree, writing out holiday cards or you're relaxing in the middle of your holiday rush this will be the perfect Sunday afternoon break to celebrate the holidays with a top notch show featuring favorite holiday songs and some modern twist on traditional classics.

Take a peak at this performance from the band's YouTube page of the show from 2018.

This video is a preview from this year's holiday show.