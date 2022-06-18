They are back and have planned a full season of concerts. You know it's summer in the Hudson Valley when the West Point Band announces their Trophy Point Season Schedule. For the past two years, the schedule was affected by COVID-19 be this year the West Point Band is back and ready to fill our summer with music.

The first time I ever heard the West Point Band play I was about 7 years old. My family lived at West Point for a few years and we often saw them perform. It wasn't until about 10 years ago that I heard about the Trophy Point Concerts. What can I say after the first show I was Hooked.

West Point Band Schedule 2022 West Point, NY

PC: PQ PC: PQ loading...

The 2022 Summer Series is actually already underway. The Band has had two performances already this year and has one scheduled for this Saturday, June 18th.

Sunset with a Soundtrack The breathtaking Hudson River view at Trophy Point is truly a sight to behold — and when set to the soundtrack of the Army’s oldest band, it makes for an evening you won’t soon forget. Join the West Point Band for world-class music and views at Trophy Point. (via Facebook)

Trophy Point Summer Concert Schedule at West Point, NY

All the shows are free and open to the public. The complete schedule is available of the West Point Band's Facebook page or by clicking here . The show runs now through Labor Day. You are welcome to come early to find a place on the lawn. Feel free to bring chairs and a picnic.

There are vendors on site that offer food and beverages for purchase. It is a wonderful night for all ages. Some of the concerts have Fireworks as part of the performance. Some even fire actual cannons during the show. The backdrop for these entertaining evenings is the beautiful Hudson River which puts on a show of its own at sunset.

Be prepared to walk from various parking lots around the base. Many people put their kids in wagons with their cooler and their gear. I have always found parking at the old PX lot near the cemetery the best place to park. The walk isn't that far and it is flat the whole way.

Do You Who is Buried at West Point, New York?

28 Distinguished Historic Figures Buried at West Point Cemetery New York State is rich in history. West Point Cemetery acts as a national historic landmark and the final resting place for 28 historic figures. From Medal of Honor recipients and Military leaders to astronauts and other Military heroes, their final resting place can be found right here in the Hudson Valley.

This Military Memorial is on a Hudson Valley New York Hiking Trail