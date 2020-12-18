State Police Collect Nearly 1,400 Toys this Holiday Season

Back in November, the New York State Police along with the United States Marine Corps and the Dutchess County Chapter of Toys for Tots teamed up to collect children's toys.

The three joined forces to collect toys as part of the national Toys for Tots program this holiday season. Between November 25 and December 18 toys were collected. People were asked to drop off new, unwrapped toys at the Troop K Headquarters, SP Poughkeepsie, located at 2541 Route 44 in Salt Point, or any of the local Troop K barracks.

Representatives of the Marine Corps will pick up the toys on December 21, 2020, for distribution to area children. This year, State Police personnel were able to collect 1,329 toys for the 2020 Toys for Tots campaign.

So many families are in need each year, and more so this year due to the pandemic. This year has been so hard on so many people and their families. The State Police would like to thank everyone who donated to help make this holiday season one full of cheer for children in need.

My family and I always try to donate to families in need in our community each year. In recent years, there have been groups set up on social media that allow us to purchase gifts for families in our own community. Children should always be able to experience the magic of Christmas.

It's amazing to see that the State Police were able to collect nearly 1,400 toys for children right here in the Hudson Valley. That amount of donations during a pandemic is simply incredible.