Stewart’s Holiday Match Program Hits $1 Million in Donations

One might think that people might not be in a giving mood in 2020. That doesn't seem to be the case, at least not in the Hudson Valley and around Upstate New York.

You may have heard on one of our many Townsquare Hudson Valley radio stations about the Holiday Match Program at Stewart's Shops.

For those who aren't familiar, from Thanksgiving until Christmas Day Stewart's will match any individual donation given to one of their 338 locations across New York State. They have and will match dollar for dollar every donation that they receive.

According to the Stewart's Holiday Match FAQ's page "100% goes to charity – there are no administrative fees." Funding from the Holiday Match Program goes to "Local charities benefiting children under 18 (501c3) who apply."

With 10 days left until Christmas, News10 ABC in Albany is reporting that as of Sunday December 13th, Stewart's and the Holiday Match program have received $525,104 in donations.

When Stewart's matches those donations they will have a total of "over $1,050,000."

Back in 2019, the Stewart's Holiday Match collected $1.79 Million in donations. There's still time left to make a donation.

If you're looking for a Stewart's location to donate to the Holiday Match program, you don't have to look far. There are several Stewart's locations around the Hudson Valley and you can find the closest location through the Stewart's website.

A new Stewart's Shop is rumored to be making it's way to a new location on Route 9 in the Town of Poughkeepsie. That news broke in January of 2020, but no construction has started at the location.