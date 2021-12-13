Stewart’s Holiday Match Brings Cheer for 35 Years

Residents of the Hudson Valley shouldn't be surprised of the impact of the Stewart's Holiday Match program, as they've been giving back to the community with it for 35 years.

WRRV was excited, as always, to be a part of this year's collection efforts on Wednesday December 9th at the Stewart's Shop location on North Chestnut Street in New Paltz. A light coating of snow just added to the atmosphere of this holiday event.

As of earlier this week, totals for the event were at $378,534 in collections alone, so add Stewart's Match to that and that would bring totals close to $800,000, with plenty more time before the donation deadline of Christmas Day.

It's unreal to think about the fact that over the years they have raised over $32 million for local children's charities through donations, and of course, their dollar for dollar match. Even last year, with all the world was going through, they were able to raise over $1.8 million to support more than 1700 organizations that directly benefit children. The program's purpose is to benefit organizations and programs in social services, health, education, recreation and the arts, all for kids under the age of 18.

Last year alone, the following organizations benefitted from the Hudson Valley's donations, along with Stewart's matching efforts:

Arm of the Sea Productions

Arts Mid-Hudson

Ashokan Equestrian Center for Autistic Children

AWARENESS Inc

Beyond The 4 Walls Outreach Program,Inc

Boys & Girls Club of Ulster County

Camp Emunah Inc

Catskill Ballet Theatre

Center for Creative Education

Center for Spectrum Services

Christmas Wishes Ulster County, Inc.

Civil Air Patrol Sullivan Cty Cadet Squadron

Commitment to Kids

Cornwall Area Swim Team

Ellenville Middle School

Ellenville United Methodist Food Pantry

Family Outreach, Inc.

Friends of Little Ones, Inc.

Friends of the Rosendale Library

Full Gospel Rock Church

Girl Scouts Heart of the Hudson

Girl Scout Troop 60287

Historical Society of Shawangunk

Hudson Valley Foundation for Youth

Hudson Valley Icemen

Hudson Valley LGBTQ Community Center

Hudson Valley Writing Project

Hurley Library

Hurley Nursery School

Indian Valley Little League

Kerhonkson Elementary PTA

KidsPeace

Kingston Midtown Arts District/DRAW

Leptondale Elementary School PBIS

Lisa Libraries

Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry, Wallkill

Marbletown Elementary School PTA

Marlboro Free Library

Marlboro High School PTSA

Marlboro Middle School PTA

Mid-Hudson Tigers Travel Baseball

Mohonk Preserve, Inc.

Music Institute of Sullivan & Ulster Counties

New Day Tabernacle

New Genesis Productions

New Paltz BMX, Inc.

New Paltz United Methodist Play School, Inc.

NYSEF at Belleayre

Olive Free Library Association

Opus 40

Pan American Dance Foundation, Inc.

People’s Place

Phillies Bridge Farm Project

Plattekill Boy Scout Troop 195

Plattekill Cub Scout Pack 95

Plattekill PTA

Plattekill Public Library

Pregnancy Support Center of Ulster County

Read and Write Program, Inc.

Reher Center for Immigrant Culture and History

Resource Center for Accessible Living, Inc.

Rip Van Winkle Council, Inc

Rochester Food Pantry

Rondout Valley Babe Ruth League

Rondout Valley Education Foundation

Rondout Valley Little League

Saugerties Historical Society

Saugerties United Methodist Church

Seed Song Farm

Shadowland Artists, Inc.

Shawangunk Valley Kiwanis Club

St. Charles Helping Hands Food Pantry

St. Mary St. Andrew’s RC Church

SUNY New Paltz Foundation

The Gardiner Library

The Paper Chain

The Salvation Army

The Susie Reizod Foundation

Town of Marbletown

Town of Rochester

Town of Rosendale Youth Program

Ulster County Community Action Committee Inc.

Ulster County Habitat For Humanity

Voice Theatre

Wallkill Area Little League

Wallkill Central School Orchestras

Wallkill High School Band

Wallkill Public Library

Wallkill Reformed Church

Wallkill Senior Celebration Committee

Wallkill Senior High School Chorus

Wallkill Varsity Club

Wallkill Varsity Swim Team

West Hurley Public Library

WGHQ Happy Chrisfund

Wild Earth Wilderness School

Women’s Studio Workshop

Woodstock Artists Association, Inc.

Woodstock Film Festival

Wraparound Services of the Hudson Valley

YMCA of Kingston and Ulster County

YWCA Ulster County

All Stewart's Shops Holiday Match information can be found online at StewartsShops.com

