Stewart’s Holiday Match Brings Cheer for 35 Years
Residents of the Hudson Valley shouldn't be surprised of the impact of the Stewart's Holiday Match program, as they've been giving back to the community with it for 35 years.
WRRV was excited, as always, to be a part of this year's collection efforts on Wednesday December 9th at the Stewart's Shop location on North Chestnut Street in New Paltz. A light coating of snow just added to the atmosphere of this holiday event.
As of earlier this week, totals for the event were at $378,534 in collections alone, so add Stewart's Match to that and that would bring totals close to $800,000, with plenty more time before the donation deadline of Christmas Day.
It's unreal to think about the fact that over the years they have raised over $32 million for local children's charities through donations, and of course, their dollar for dollar match. Even last year, with all the world was going through, they were able to raise over $1.8 million to support more than 1700 organizations that directly benefit children. The program's purpose is to benefit organizations and programs in social services, health, education, recreation and the arts, all for kids under the age of 18.
Last year alone, the following organizations benefitted from the Hudson Valley's donations, along with Stewart's matching efforts:
Arm of the Sea Productions
Arts Mid-Hudson
Ashokan Equestrian Center for Autistic Children
AWARENESS Inc
Beyond The 4 Walls Outreach Program,Inc
Boys & Girls Club of Ulster County
Camp Emunah Inc
Catskill Ballet Theatre
Center for Creative Education
Center for Spectrum Services
Christmas Wishes Ulster County, Inc.
Civil Air Patrol Sullivan Cty Cadet Squadron
Commitment to Kids
Cornwall Area Swim Team
Ellenville Middle School
Ellenville United Methodist Food Pantry
Family Outreach, Inc.
Friends of Little Ones, Inc.
Friends of the Rosendale Library
Full Gospel Rock Church
Girl Scouts Heart of the Hudson
Girl Scout Troop 60287
Historical Society of Shawangunk
Hudson Valley Foundation for Youth
Hudson Valley Icemen
Hudson Valley LGBTQ Community Center
Hudson Valley Writing Project
Hurley Library
Hurley Nursery School
Indian Valley Little League
Kerhonkson Elementary PTA
KidsPeace
Kingston Midtown Arts District/DRAW
Leptondale Elementary School PBIS
Lisa Libraries
Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry, Wallkill
Marbletown Elementary School PTA
Marlboro Free Library
Marlboro High School PTSA
Marlboro Middle School PTA
Mid-Hudson Tigers Travel Baseball
Mohonk Preserve, Inc.
Music Institute of Sullivan & Ulster Counties
New Day Tabernacle
New Genesis Productions
New Paltz BMX, Inc.
New Paltz United Methodist Play School, Inc.
NYSEF at Belleayre
Olive Free Library Association
Opus 40
Pan American Dance Foundation, Inc.
People’s Place
Phillies Bridge Farm Project
Plattekill Boy Scout Troop 195
Plattekill Cub Scout Pack 95
Plattekill PTA
Plattekill Public Library
Pregnancy Support Center of Ulster County
Read and Write Program, Inc.
Reher Center for Immigrant Culture and History
Resource Center for Accessible Living, Inc.
Rip Van Winkle Council, Inc
Rochester Food Pantry
Rondout Valley Babe Ruth League
Rondout Valley Education Foundation
Rondout Valley Little League
Saugerties Historical Society
Saugerties United Methodist Church
Seed Song Farm
Shadowland Artists, Inc.
Shawangunk Valley Kiwanis Club
St. Charles Helping Hands Food Pantry
St. Mary St. Andrew’s RC Church
SUNY New Paltz Foundation
The Gardiner Library
The Paper Chain
The Salvation Army
The Susie Reizod Foundation
Town of Marbletown
Town of Rochester
Town of Rosendale Youth Program
Ulster County Community Action Committee Inc.
Ulster County Habitat For Humanity
Voice Theatre
Wallkill Area Little League
Wallkill Central School Orchestras
Wallkill High School Band
Wallkill Public Library
Wallkill Reformed Church
Wallkill Senior Celebration Committee
Wallkill Senior High School Chorus
Wallkill Varsity Club
Wallkill Varsity Swim Team
West Hurley Public Library
WGHQ Happy Chrisfund
Wild Earth Wilderness School
Women’s Studio Workshop
Woodstock Artists Association, Inc.
Woodstock Film Festival
Wraparound Services of the Hudson Valley
YMCA of Kingston and Ulster County
YWCA Ulster County
All Stewart's Shops Holiday Match information can be found online at StewartsShops.com