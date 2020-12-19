Unreal Video of Colossal Bird Flock Flying Over Upstate Home

Hundreds if not thousands for birds flocked past an Upstate New York home and a resident was lucky enough to capture some unreal footage.

What the flock is going on here? I had to do a double take when I saw this video because it's absolutely astonishing. A huge flock of birds darkened the skies as a ton

We've all heard of a flock a birds before but is this even considered a flock? Is there anything bigger than that? If there is that's what this would b classified as.

According to Express, there are a few different reasons why birds can flock in masses like this. Birds that flock in large groups have an easier time spotting potential predators, Their lines of communication can move at much faster rates. The large masses can confuse predators.

The massive group can also help them find food sources.

A woman from Kerhonkson was able to capture the amazing sight on video while visiting her brother near Rochester in what can only be described as something right out of an Alfred Hitchcock movie. She could not identify the species of bird in the video as they were too far away. Some experts in a local Facebook group believe that they are Blackbirds or Starlings.

You've got to check out this video. Have you ever seen anything like this before?

[video width="720" height="1280" mp4="https://townsquare.media/site/704/files/2020/12/video-1607556752.mp4"][/video]