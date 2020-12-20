How to Pet Proof Christmas Tree

If you have a pet at home this time of year can be stressful.

I don't think I'm alone when I say that I've been pulling my hair out over the last week or so trying to curb my puppy "Smalls" and his love affair with my Christmas tree. We got a real tree this year and since we put it up last weekend my dog can seem to control himself from trying to eat everything that's hanging from the tree, TREE INCULDED! Yes he eats the tree too!

Like most things in my life, I talked about my frustrations on the Wakin' Up with CJ and Jess today and asked everyone, if you have a pet at home, a cat or dog, how do you "pet proof" your house for the holidays?

Peggy called us to tell us that she has a new kitten and her cat actually goes inside the tree and she said she was going to "try to spray ammonia on the bottom of the tree to see if that will keep her away." For cats doesn't cat nip work? Maybe load the cat up...LOL!

Catlin texted us from Woodridge, "For your tree you can use one of those round baby gates or chicken wire. It may stop him from bothering with it." Joanne from Pawling texted, "CJ you an put a baby corral or portable play yard around your tree. It may not look pretty but it will keep Smalls away."

Scott from Sparrowbush texted, "I put my hedgehog in front of the tree for 5 days and now my dogs don't go near the tree." Thanks Scott but I have a hard enough time taking care of a dog, I don't think I would do good with a hedgehog...LOL! Dee called us and said," maybe try out the apple bitters spray and spray a little on your puppies nose."

I'm willing to try anything so if you have any suggestions, call or text us through the Wolf app.