Poughkeepsie Galleria Announces Delayed Opening Today

If you waited until the middle of a Nor'easter to do your holiday shopping you may want to reschedule your trip to the Poughkeepsie Galleria by a few hours.

The Poughkeepsie Galleria has announced a delay in their hours of operation today but they do plan to open.

The Hudson Valley was on a winter storm advisory since early Wednesday morning. Most of the Hudson Valley was dumped on overnight from a massive snow storm. Many businesses have closed and several schools who would normally have in-person classes have decided shut it down for the day.

As the snow fall starts to lighten we may see more businesses start to either reopen or have a delayed opening

According to a post on Facebook & and Instagram, The Poughkeepsie Galleria will have a delayed opening today due to the large storm. According to the post, the Galleria will be opening their doors at noon today. This is 2 hours past their normal 10AM opening time.

This is the holiday season and with Christmas almost a week away this is an essential time for the Poughkeepsie Galleria and its employees.

If you're a procrastinator like myself you're don't have your shopping anywhere near done.

The mall's delayed opening will give shoppers and employees time to safely get to the location.

The mall is scheduled to close at 9:30PM tonight.

If you are heading to the mall today please travel safe. You can stay up to do date on local roadways and weather through our mobile app.