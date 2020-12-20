Are Handshakes Gone Forever?

It's a random thought I know, but I honestly can't remember the last time I shook someone's hand or even given a high-five. Have we seen the end of handshakes forever?

The pandemic has changed so many things, the way we work, the way our kids learn, the way we eat, and the list goes on and on. One thing that has gone away and nobody seems to be talking about it, but handshakes have disappeared.

Think about it, when was the last time you saw a buddy or met a new person and shook their hand? I honestly can't remember. Now, if we're out in public, we have a mask on and if we see a person we may know we can talk from a distance, but no handshakes, no high-fives, nothing. Some people like to do the weird, and awkward elbow thing, and to those people I say, just stop it, there's no need to throw bows, you look silly.

I've always been more of a high-five guy than a handshake person, but at the end of the day, it's all the same, and we can't do it. We have to stay 6-feet apart and keep our hands to ourselves and sanitize and wash our hands over and over again.

2020 has taken so much from us, and as we approach the end of this nightmare of a year, I hope that one day we can get back to being able to simple things like shaking someone's hand when you see or meet them. Until that day come, keep your head up, we'll be high-fiving again before you know it!