The Best Ranked Pizza in America Can Be Found Near Hudson Valley

The best-ranked pizzas in all of America can be found not far from the Hudson Valley.

Late last week, The Daily Meal released a list of "The 101 Best Pizzas in America."

To come up with its list, The Daily Meal says it "used internal expertise, scoured Yelp and other review sites, looked at coverage by local journalists and gathered suggestions from readers."

In order to make the list, a pizzeria's pie must be "saucy, cheesy slices of heaven with a doughy-yet-crispy crust and a nice flop; along with a respectable amount of grease."

While a number of New York pizzeria's made the list, the Empire State did not top the list, as most New Yorkers would assume.

The website claims the best slice in America can be found at Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana in New Haven, Connecticut.

"Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana is a household name for pizza buffs everywhere. The New Haven-based pizzeria is famous for its signature coal-fired White Clam Pizza featuring fresh clams, grated pecorino romano, garlic, oregano and olive oil. Get a taste at any location in Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and New York. Not only is Frank Pepe’s the top pizza destination in the country, but it’s also one of the greatest old-school restaurants of all time," The Daily Meal writes while naming Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana as the best pizza in America.

John’s of Bleecker Street in New York City was the top-ranked New York City pizzeria, coming in third on the list.

"John’s of Bleecker Street is a New York City landmark that opened in 1929 and has been “doing it the same way ever since.” The family-owned pizzeria is best known for its pepperoni and sausage mushroom pizzas, but don’t come here expecting a slice. Pizza is sold by the whole pie only," The Daily Meal wrote.

Razza Pizza Artigianale in Jersey City, New Jersey was the top-ranked New Jersey pizzeria placing fourth.

The Daily Meal's list gave Connecticut bragging rights.

"Best pizza in the US," Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont wrote on Twitter while sharing the article.

The governors in New York and New Jersey didn't agree.

“Stay in your lane, Ned," New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy responded to Lamont.

“Um. Guys. You can slug it out for second place. We all know who’s number one," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said to both.