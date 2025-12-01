The Worst-Ranked High Schools In New York State

Experts released a list of the worst high schools across New York State. Is yours among the worst?

Hudson Valley Post recently looked into the latest New York high school rankings from U.S. News. We've highlighted the best; now it's time for the worst.

The 10 Worst-Ranked High Schools In New York State

Below are the 10 worst-ranked high schools across New York, according to U.S. News. Schools from the Hudson Valley and Upstate New York made this list.

The 10 Worst Ranked High Schools In New York State

Digger deeper into the list below are more high schools among the worst ranked in New York.

Bolivar-Richburg Junior-Senior High School

Bolivar, NY

Boys and Girls High School

Brooklyn, NY

Brocton Middle High School

Brocton, NY

Bronx Academy of Health Careers

Bronx, NY

Bronx Arena High School

Bronx, NY

Bronx Career and College Preparatory High School

Bronx, NY

Bronx Community High School

Bronx, NY

Bronx Haven High School

Bronx, NY

Bronx High School of Business

Bronx, NY

Bronx International High School

Bronx, NY

Bronx Leadership Academy High School

Bronx, NY

Bronx Leadership Academy II High School

Bronx, NY

Bronx Regional High School

Bronx, NY

Bronx Studio School for Writers and Artists

Bronx, NY

Brooklyn Academy High School

Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn Collegiate-A College Board School

Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn Community Arts and Media High School (BCAM)

Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn Democracy Academy

Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn Frontiers High School

Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn High School for Leadership and Community

Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn International High School at Waters Edge

Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn Laboratory Charter School

Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn School for Music and Theater

Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn School for Social Justice

Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn Theatre Arts High School

Brooklyn, NY

Broome Street Academy Charter High School

New York, NY

Brownsville Academy High School

Brooklyn, NY

Brushton-Moira High School

Brushton, NY

Buffalo School of Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management

Buffalo, NY

Burgard Vocational High School

Buffalo, NY

Bushwick Community High School

Brooklyn, NY

Bushwick Leaders High School for Academic Excellence

Brooklyn, NY

Campbell-Savona Junior/Senior High School

Campbell, NY

Capital Preparatory (Cp) Harlem Charter School

New York, NY

Captain Vernon A Richards High School-Fire

Brooklyn, NY

Careers in Sports High School

Bronx, NY

Charlotte Valley School

Davenport, NY

Charter School of Educational Excellence

Yonkers, NY

Clifton-Fine Junior-Senior High School

Star Lake, NY

Clyde-Savannah High School

Clyde, NY

Cobble Hill School of American Studies

Brooklyn, NY

Concord High School

Staten Island, NY

Corcoran High School

Syracuse, NY

Crotona International High School

Bronx, NY

Crown Point Central School

Crown Point, NY

Cyberarts Studio Academy

Brooklyn, NY

Deruyter High School

Deruyter, NY

Dr. Susan S Mckinney Secondary School of the Arts

Brooklyn, NY

Dunkirk Senior High School

Dunkirk, NY

Eagle Academy for Young Men of Harlem

New York, NY

maroke maroke loading...

How High Schools Are Ranked

College Readiness 30%

State Assessment Proficiency 20%

State Assessment Performance 20%

Underserved Student Performance 10%

College Curriculum Breadth 10%

Graduation Rate 10%

