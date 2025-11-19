The 6 Highest-Rated Sit-Down Restaurants In Upstate New York
These are the six highest-rated sit-down restaurants in all of Upstate New York.
Social media foodie, Discovery Matt, is going viral for his take on the top five highest-rated sit-down restaurants in Upstate New York.
His goal is to help all discover "where to eat" and "what to do" in every city.
Discovery Matt has over 56,400 followers on TikTok, over 51,500 Instagram followers, and 11,000 followers on Facebook.
Here's his list for New York State. Do you agree? Hudson Valley Post also looked up the exact address and what Google says about each eatery.
Hamlet & Ghost
- #5
- Location: 24 Caroline Street, Saratoga Springs
- Number of Positive Reviews: 1,300
- Recommended Meals: Pork schnitzel, duck confit, beef tartare
- What Google says: Seasonal fare & craft cocktails are presented in a trendy space set in a former feed & grain store.
Garban’s Gastropub
- #4
- Location: 215 Huguenot St, New Paltz, NY 12561
- Number of Positive Reviews: 3,300
- Recommended Meals: Duck breasts, scallops, shepherd’s pie, fish and chips
- What Google says: Relaxed restaurant & bar serving eclectic New American fare in an 18th-century home.
Doubleday Cafe
- #3
- Location: 93 Main St, Cooperstown, NY 13326
- Number of Positive Reviews: 4,400
- Recommended Meals: Hearty breakfast specials, burgers, Cuban sandwich
- What Google says: American cuisine, pub grub & beer in a brick-lined, high-ceilinged space with a relaxed vibe.
Pastabilities
- #2
- Location: 311 S Franklin St, Syracuse, NY 13202
- Number of Positive Reviews: 6,400
- Recommended Meals: Hot tomato oil house-made pasta, chicken riggies, spicy Bolognese
- What Google says: Contemporary eatery serves homemade pasta dishes & Italian-American fare in a warm, brick interior.
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
- #1
- Location: 246 W Willow St, Syracuse, NY 13202
- Number of Positive Reviews: 12,000
- Recommended Meals: Wood-smoked ribs, pulled pork, brisket, wings, mac and cheese
- What Google says: Barbecue chain serving Southern-style meats & draft brews in a retro setting (most have live music).
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que actually has one more location in Upstate New York and two others in the city.
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que also has New York locations in Troy, Brooklyn, and New York City.
Do you agree with the list? Only one eatery from the Hudson Valley made the list, but there are many other underrated local restaurants. Including:
LOOK: States sending the most people to New York
