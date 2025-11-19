The 6 Highest-Rated Sit-Down Restaurants In Upstate New York

These are the six highest-rated sit-down restaurants in all of Upstate New York.

Social media foodie, Discovery Matt, is going viral for his take on the top five highest-rated sit-down restaurants in Upstate New York.

His goal is to help all discover "where to eat" and "what to do" in every city.

Here's his list for New York State. Do you agree? Hudson Valley Post also looked up the exact address and what Google says about each eatery.

Hamlet & Ghost

Google Google loading...

#5

Location: 24 Caroline Street, Saratoga Springs

Number of Positive Reviews: 1,300

Recommended Meals: Pork schnitzel, duck confit, beef tartare

What Google says: Seasonal fare & craft cocktails are presented in a trendy space set in a former feed & grain store.

Garban’s Gastropub

Google Google loading...

#4

Location: 215 Huguenot St, New Paltz, NY 12561

Number of Positive Reviews: 3,300

Recommended Meals: Duck breasts, scallops, shepherd’s pie, fish and chips

What Google says: Relaxed restaurant & bar serving eclectic New American fare in an 18th-century home.

Doubleday Cafe

Google Google loading...

#3

Location: 93 Main St, Cooperstown, NY 13326

Number of Positive Reviews: 4,400

Recommended Meals: Hearty breakfast specials, burgers, Cuban sandwich

What Google says: American cuisine, pub grub & beer in a brick-lined, high-ceilinged space with a relaxed vibe.

Pastabilities

Google Google loading...

#2

Location: 311 S Franklin St, Syracuse, NY 13202

Number of Positive Reviews: 6,400

Recommended Meals: Hot tomato oil house-made pasta, chicken riggies, spicy Bolognese

What Google says: Contemporary eatery serves homemade pasta dishes & Italian-American fare in a warm, brick interior.

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

Google Google loading...

#1

Location: 246 W Willow St, Syracuse, NY 13202

Number of Positive Reviews: 12,000

Recommended Meals: Wood-smoked ribs, pulled pork, brisket, wings, mac and cheese

What Google says: Barbecue chain serving Southern-style meats & draft brews in a retro setting (most have live music).

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que actually has one more location in Upstate New York and two others in the city.

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que also has New York locations in Troy, Brooklyn, and New York City.

Do you agree with the list? Only one eatery from the Hudson Valley made the list, but there are many other underrated local restaurants. Including:

