New Rankings Reveal Best High Schools In New York

Experts released a list of the very best high schools across New York State. Is your high school in the top 35?

Hudson Valley Post looked into U.S. News' latest report on the best high schools across New York State.

These Are The 10 Very Best High Schools In New York State

Below are the 10 best high schools, according to U.S. News.

The 10 Best High Schools In New York State

The Best 35 High Schools In New York

Hudson Valley Post dug deeper into the rankings. Below are the remaining high schools that cracked the top 35. Many schools from the Hudson Valley made this list.

11. Success Academy High School of the Liberal Arts

Harlem, New York

12. Townsend Harris High School

Flushing, NY

13. High School for Dual Language and Asian Studies

New York, NY

14. Bronxville High School

Bronxville, NY

15. The Clinton School

New York, NY

16. Garden City High School

Garden City, NY

17. Millennium Brooklyn High School

Brooklyn, NY

18. KIPP Academy Charter School

Bronx, NY

19. Eleanor Roosevelt High School

New York, NY

20. City Honors School at Fosdick Masten Park

Buffalo, NY

21. Great Neck South High School

Great Neck, NY

22. Millennium High School

New York, NY

23. Manhasset Secondary School

Manhasset, NY

24. Columbia Secondary School

New York, NY

25. New Explorations Into Science, Tech and Math High School

New York, NY

26. Horace Greeley High School

Chappaqua, NY

27. Blind Brook High School

Rye Brook, NY

28. Byram Hills High School

Armonk, NY

29. Scholars' Academy

Rockaway Park, NY

30. Hastings High School

Hastings On Hudson, NY

31. Briarcliff High School

Briarcliff Manor, NY

32. Wheatley School

Old Westbury, NY

33. Cold Spring Harbor High School

Cold Spring Harbor, NY

34. North Salem Middle School/High School

North Salem, NY

35. Harrison High School

Harrison, NY

How High Schools Are Ranked

College Readiness 30%

State Assessment Proficiency 20%

State Assessment Performance 20%

Underserved Student Performance 10%

College Curriculum Breadth 10%

Graduation Rate 10%

