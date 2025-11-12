New Rankings Reveal Best High Schools In New York
Experts released a list of the very best high schools across New York State. Is your high school in the top 35?
Hudson Valley Post looked into U.S. News' latest report on the best high schools across New York State.
These Are The 10 Very Best High Schools In New York State
Below are the 10 best high schools, according to U.S. News.
The 10 Best High Schools In New York State
The Best 35 High Schools In New York
Hudson Valley Post dug deeper into the rankings. Below are the remaining high schools that cracked the top 35. Many schools from the Hudson Valley made this list.
11. Success Academy High School of the Liberal Arts
Harlem, New York
12. Townsend Harris High School
Flushing, NY
13. High School for Dual Language and Asian Studies
New York, NY
14. Bronxville High School
Bronxville, NY
15. The Clinton School
New York, NY
16. Garden City High School
Garden City, NY
17. Millennium Brooklyn High School
Brooklyn, NY
18. KIPP Academy Charter School
Bronx, NY
19. Eleanor Roosevelt High School
New York, NY
20. City Honors School at Fosdick Masten Park
Buffalo, NY
21. Great Neck South High School
Great Neck, NY
22. Millennium High School
New York, NY
23. Manhasset Secondary School
Manhasset, NY
24. Columbia Secondary School
New York, NY
25. New Explorations Into Science, Tech and Math High School
New York, NY
26. Horace Greeley High School
Chappaqua, NY
27. Blind Brook High School
Rye Brook, NY
28. Byram Hills High School
Armonk, NY
29. Scholars' Academy
Rockaway Park, NY
30. Hastings High School
Hastings On Hudson, NY
31. Briarcliff High School
Briarcliff Manor, NY
32. Wheatley School
Old Westbury, NY
33. Cold Spring Harbor High School
Cold Spring Harbor, NY
34. North Salem Middle School/High School
North Salem, NY
35. Harrison High School
Harrison, NY
How High Schools Are Ranked
- College Readiness 30%
- State Assessment Proficiency 20%
- State Assessment Performance 20%
- Underserved Student Performance 10%
- College Curriculum Breadth 10%
- Graduation Rate 10%
The 10 Best Elementary Schools In New York State
In related news, here are the 10 best elementary schools in New York.
The 10 Best New York Elementary Schools
