New York State now has 15 zip codes among the nation’s most expensive. Only three are in New York City.

PropertyShark reached out to Hudson Valley Post to share its 10th edition of the 100 most expensive zip codes in the U.S. report.

The report is the only ranking of the country’s most expensive real estate based on the actual closing sale price.

This year $2 million was the minimum median sale price to make the top 100.

"Five years ago, fewer than 50 of the most exclusive zips had reached that mark. Another sign of post-pandemic price acceleration in the ultra-luxury market? A record 10 zip codes had median sale prices of over $5M," PropertyShark told Hudson Valley Post.

15 Most Expensive Zip Codes In New York

New York remained the leading state for luxury housing but showed its weakest presence in a decade, according to PropertyShark. 15 zips in New York are among to the 100 priciest in the U.S.

Of these, just three were in New York City, a record low. Below are the 15 most expensive New York Zip Codes.

The 15 Most Expensive Zip Codes In New York

Rye, New York Remains Priciest Zip Code In Hudson Valley

Rye’s 10580 returns as Westchester County’s priciest zip code for the 10th consecutive year.

