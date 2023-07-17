Favorite Hudson Valley Eatery Closes, Popular Eatery Moving In

Mystery solved. A popular restaurant is opening up a new location after the sudden closure of a 24-year-old beloved Hudson Valley eatery.

Earlier this month, Dutchess County residents were shocked to learn a popular Chinese restaurant closed with no warning.

Tung Ying Chinese Restaurant In Village of Wappingers Closes

A voice message when you called Tung Ying Chinese restaurant in the Village of Wappingers confirmed the eatery suddenly closed down with no warning after 24 years in business.

"We are unfortunately announcing that after 24 years of serving our community with the best Chinese food we have closed our doors."

Many in the other believed Tung Ying served the best Chinese food in the area.

New Restaurant To Open In Wappingers Falls, New York

The good news was the recording confirmed that a new restaurant with new owners should open at the location on East Main Street in Wappingers Falls, New York after renovations to the building.

An opening date hasn't been announced but a sign outside Tung Ying also confirmed a new eatery was coming in September.

"New Restaurant Coming... September 2023," the sign reads.

What new restaurant was coming was a mystery. Until now.

Popular Fishkill, New York Restaurant Opening Up Second Location

It was just announced that Golden Buddha Thai, a popular Thai restaurant based in Fishkill, New York will open up its second location at the old Tung Ying Chinese restaurant location.

"Every dish at Golden Buddha Thai are cooked order by order from scratch by (a) real Thai chef!," Golden Buddha Thai states on Facebook.

As someone who loves Thai food, I'm one of the many who are excited another Thai restaurant is opening in the Hudson Valley. Why there isn't one yet in Newburgh makes no sense to me.

Golden Buddha Thai will continue to operate its Fishkill location, officials say.

