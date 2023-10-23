‘Terroristic Threat’ Cancels Annual Events In Hudson Valley, New York

A terrifying shooting threat forced Hudson Valley officials to cancel a beloved annual event.

Threats of violence during a homecoming game are responsible for postponing annual events in Dutchess County.

Years before working for Townsquare Media, I was the news director for Cablevision News based in Dutchess County. I covered all local sports in the Mid-Hudson Valley. Two of the biggest schools I covered were John Jay East Fishkill and Roy C Ketcham.

Both schools are part of the same school district, so whenever the two teams battled it out, it was a must-cover. Especially when the two schools met on the gridiron.

But a threat of violence canceled the game this year.

Threat Of Violence Cancels John Jay East Fishkill VS Roy C Ketcham Football Game

On Friday, October 20th, around 5 p.m., Wappingers Central School District Superintendent of Schools Dr. Dwight Bonk sent out an alert stating the upcoming Ketcham game was canceled due to a threat of violence made on social media.

"Within the last 30 minutes we were made aware of a threat on social media where an individual indicated 'they were going to bring a gun to the Roy C Ketcham homecoming game, and that we will see what happens.' Needless to say we have; contacted the Dutchess County Sheriff's office; canceled the game; and are evacuating the Roy C Ketcham Campus due to this specific and immediate threat. It is most unfortunate that once again our community has been subjected to a threat of violence against or at one of our schools," Bonk stated.

The school was evacuated and the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office was called.

The social media post included a video with an individual who stated:

I am going to be bringing a gun to RCK Football Homecoming game and you are going to see the outcome live

One Person Arrested Following Threat Of Violence In Dutchess County

Later on Friday, school officials confirmed the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office, successfully identified and located the person responsible for this evening's threat.

"Homecoming games offer an opportunity for a great evening of school spirit and fun for our students, former students and their families, and we are deeply disappointed that this event had to be postponed on account of such senseless actions," Bonk said in an update. " Actions such as these are clearly disturbing, concerning, and are always taken seriously."

Wappingers Central School District Student Arrested

Police confirmed that "after a thorough investigation" a student was identified and arrested for making a terroristic threat.

The student was released with an appearance ticket, as required by New York State Law and ordered to appear at the Town of Wappinger Court at a later date.

Homecoming Game Rescheduled

Roy C. Ketcham versus John Jay Varsity Football Homecoming game was rescheduled for Saturday afternoon.

The homecoming dance was held on Saturday evening.

John Jay won the game 42-0.

