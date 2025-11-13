Teen’s Reckless Drive In Hudson Valley Ends In Tragedy

A 19-year-old is facing serious charges after police say reckless driving across the Hudson Valley caused a deadly crash that claimed a young life.

Officials from Dutchess County announced a teen was indicted for manslaughter

Teen Indicted For Manslaughter In Dutchess County

A Dutchess County Grand Jury indicted 19-year-old Jaheim Parkin with manslaughter and assault, both felonies.

The indictment comes after a fatal crash on October 2, 2024, in the Town of Wappinger on All Angels Road, near Dugan Lane.

Poughkeepsie Resident Killed In Crash

Officials say Parkin drove "recklessly" across Dutchess County, causing the death of one passenger and serious injury from another.

Yanique M. Jackson, 23, from Poughkeepsie was killed in the crash.

Parkins is accused of driving in a "reckless manner" through several parts of Dutchess County. It's alleged he drove at excessive speeds, tailgated vehicles, passed vehicles by crossing double yellow lines, and drove almost double the speed limit just before crashing the vehicle.

He eventually lost control of his vehicle and slid off the road and crashed into a utility pole.

“Reckless and irresponsible behavior on our roadways will not be tolerated. The defendant’s alleged actions resulted in the tragic and entirely preventable death of one passenger and caused serious injury to another passenger," District Attorney Anthony Parisi said.

Bail was set in the amount of $250,000 cash, $500,000 secured bond and $1,000,000 partially secured bond.

