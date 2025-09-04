Panic Erupts As Teen Vanishes Near Upstate New York Waterfall

A 14-year-old went missing, triggering a frantic search in the upper Hudson Valley.

Last week, Hudson Valley Post highlighted 70 children who went missing across New York State.

If it wasn't for the heroic efforts of first responders, another child may have been added to our list. Before I share the search and rescue story, see if you recognize any of these missing children.

Nearly 70 Children Are Missing In New York Take a look at these photos and see if you can help a New York family in need.

14-Year-Old Goes Missing In Upstate New York

DEC DEC loading...

On Saturday, August 31, around 1:15 p.m., New York State DEC Forest Rangers went looking for a missing 14-year-old.

The teen went missing at the popular Kaaterskill Falls in the Town of Hunter, Greene County, New York.

The teen was last seen by their family Saturday morning at the lower falls portion of Kaaterskill Falls.

Wilderness Search and Rescue At Kaaterskill Falls

DEC DEC loading...

The search and rescue was highlighted in this week's DEC Forest Rangers – Week in Review.

At 2 p.m., Assistant Forest Ranger Massa found the 14-year-old 1.5 miles from the falls.

The missing teen was said to be "in good health."

Forest rangers brought the child back to their family. Resources were clear at 2:30 p.m.

