Teen Injured After Crash With Mustang On Bike In Upstate New York

A Hudson Valley girl was rushed to the hospital after she crashed her bike into a Ford Mustang.

This week police in Ulster County confirmed a teenager was injured riding a bicycle.

Car vs. Bike In Ulster County, New York

Just after 8:15 p.m., the Saugerties Police Department responded to a 911 call reporting a personal injury motor vehicle crash, car versus bicycle, at the intersection of Route 9W and Saugerties Plaza.

Police determined a 15-year-old girl was riding an electric bicycle north on Route 9W when the teen rode the bike into the center of the northbound lane, directly into the path of a 2003 Ford Mustang.

The driver of the Mustang, a 40-year-old Saugerties, New York woman, attempted to pass the electric bicycle on the left, passing over a double yellow.

Teen Injured After Crash With Mustang On Bicycle In Saugerties, New York

Ulster County, New York Teen Was Not Wearing Helmet, Police

Police determined the unnamed teen was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, and did not signal before executing her left turn, contributing to the crash, police say.

The parents of the teen were issued a citation for failing to use hand signals while operating a bicycle.

The 40-year-old Saugerties Mustang driver was issued a traffic ticket for passing in a no-passing zone.

