Teachers From 3 Hudson Valley Schools Test Positive For COVID-19

As students return to the classroom three local school districts have reported three teachers tested positive for COVID-19.

A teacher from William A Carter School in Middletown tested positive for COVID-19, according to New York State's "The COVID-19 Report Card." The positive test occurred between Sept. 14 through Sept. 20.

Students at the school have been learning from home, but teachers have been teaching from the school, NewsSource reports. School officials say the school has been intensely cleaned and students are still scheduled to return to the classroom on Oct. 5.

Last week, the Monroe-Woodbury Central School District learned a staff member from the high school employee tested positive for COVID-19. New York State's "The COVID-19 Report Card" reports the employee was a teacher.

The employee hasn't been in any school building since last Wednesday and will be in quarantine until cleared by the New York State Department of Health while potentially exposed areas at high school have been cleaned and disinfected, school officials said last week.

Monroe-Woodbury Central School District Superintendent of Schools Elsie Rodriguez said the positive test wouldn't delay students from returning to the classroom on Tuesday.

A teacher at Valley Central Middle School tested positive for COVID-19, according to New York State's "The COVID-19 Report Card." The positive test occurred between Sept. 8 and Sept. 13.