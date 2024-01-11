Target, Starbucks Update New York Residents About Stanley Cup

Target announces plans for the viral Stanley Cup. This item has caused fights to break out and is now selling for $3,000!

The Stanley Cup Tumbler is all the rage and has become the hottest status symbol.

Stanley Tumbler Becomes Status Symbol In New York State

Submitted Submitted loading...

"This travel tumbler is just what you need for all-day hydration. Take it with you to a high-intensity workout or on an extra-long commute to keep your drink cold for hours. The lid features a rotating cover with three positions: a straw opening, a wide mouth for drinking, and a full-cover top to prevent spills. The larger size even fits comfortably in your vehicle’s cup holder and comes with a rugged handle for carrying," Stanley states on its website.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

On Jan. 3, Stanley announced a partnership with Starbucks for a special pink Valentine's Day cup. People went crazy for a pink-colored Stanley Cup Tumbler that was sold exclusively at Starbucks cafes located inside Targets for about $50.

luvspe-8/eBay luvspe-8/eBay loading...

The pink version of the 40-ounce Quencher became so popular that it caused fights to break out!

"I was watching a live and this man jumped the counter at Starbucks and stole the pink Stanley cup box and fighting the line that’s out the door 💀😂 over a damn CUP," a viral tweet reads.

The limited edition "Winter Pink" Stanleys were impossible to find just a few days later.

Some of the lucky people who got their hands on these exclusive cups are now selling them on eBay for as much as $3,000!

Update By Target, Starbucks

luvspe-8/eBay luvspe-8/eBay loading...

People across the country have been hoping Target and Starbucks would get more Winter Pink" Stanleys. Sadly, that doesn't look like that will happen.

A Starbucks representative confirmed to PEOPLE that despite "seeing an enthusiastic response" the item "will not be restocked."

A Target spokesperson also confirmed the news telling Elite Daily the Valentine’s Day Stanley cups were only "available while supplies last."

Andrea/Facebook Andrea/Facebook loading...

Target adds all can look forward to new Stanley items in 2024 that include “new colors, prints, and collaborations with exciting brands."

Check out the Evolution of the Starbucks Holiday Cups Over Their First 20 Years The 2015 "War on Christmas" cups may be the most famous, but the 2016 cup had a special Idaho connection! Scroll through to see how they linked back to the Gem State! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

Missing: 20 Kids Disappear From New York State Around Holidays

11 Worst Places To Live In New York State WalletHub looked at the worst small cities to live in. Below are the 11 places in New York deemed the worst to live in.