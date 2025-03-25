Surprising Study Reveals New Yorkers Work Fewer Hours Than Most

A new study about New Yorkers stress-level determined New Yorkers work less hours than most of the nation.

Because April is "Stress Awareness Month" our friends at WalletHub looked into the most and least stressed states in America.

Nearly 80% Are Stressed Out

WalletHub tells Hudson Valley Post that 77% of adults are stressed out by the future of the nation.

WalletHub determined the most and least stressed states by comparing 40 key metrics including average hours worked per week, average hours of sleep, and personal bankruptcy rate.

How Stressed Are New Yorkers?

In terms of stress, New York State ranked 23rd, with 1 being the most stressed state, 50th as the least stressed and 25 as the average.

Nebraska is the least stressed state, according to the study. New Mexico is the most stressed.

New Yorkers Work Less Than Most Americans

The study also revealed something many New Yorkers may find shocking. New Yorkers work less than most Americans.

According to the survey, New York finished tied for 43rd in terms of average hours worked per week.

Only residents in Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont and Utah work less than New Yorkers.

People in Alaska work the most.

New York Does Not Have Affordable Housing

In the not-shocking department, New York State placed fourth in terms of states with the least affordable housing.

Only residents in Hawaii, California and Florida have less affordable homes.

Stress Levels in New York (1=Most Stressed, 25=Avg.):

Below are all the key findings in the study and where New York State ranked

Overall Rank: 23rd

43rd – Avg. Hours Worked per Week

10th – Share of Adults Getting Adequate Sleep

37th – % of Adults in Fair/Poor Health

13th – Job Security

27th – Median Credit Score

4th – Housing Affordability

12th – % of Population Living in Poverty

29th – Divorce Rate

22nd – Crime Rate per Capita

49th – Psychologists per Capita

