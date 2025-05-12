Surprise Turnaround Coming For These Closed New York Stores

Big Lots closed all its New York stores—but that’s not the end of the story. A surprise twist could bring back familiar names or brand-new retailers to a shopping center near you.

Recently, Big Lots filed for bankruptcy and closed all locations, including in New York.

Shortly after, a mini Big Lots comeback was announced. Variety Wholesalers plans to reopen some stores using the Big Lots name. However, as of this writing, no New York store is set to reopen.

The company did say they expect to reopen up to 219 stores.

More information on those locations is expected next month.

What's Coming To Vacant Big Lots Stores In New York?

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Tractor Supply and Ocean State Job have all recently purchased Big Lots leases at auctions.

Burlington Purchases 34 Big Lots Locations

Discount department store chain Burlington snatched up 34 Big Lots stores across the nation. We now know at least one Big Lots will turn into a Burlington.

Burlington A. Boris loading...

That's located on Sunrise Way in Bayshore, New York.

