Supermarket Chain With 400 Stores Closing Many New York Locations
Another popular supermarket in New York State has confirmed massive closures.
Stop & Shop just confirmed plans to close 32 stores by the end of 2024.
Stop & Shop To Close 32 Stores By The End Of 2024
The company confirmed the upcoming closures, which include a number of locations in New York State as well as the Hudson Valley.
Goodbye: Supermarket Chain with 60 New York Locations Confirms Closures
Below are the stores in New York State that are closing down.
Stop & Shop Closing 7 Locations In New York State
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
"As we announced in May, Stop & Shop has evaluated its overall store portfolio and made the difficult decision to close underperforming stores to create a healthy base for the future growth of our brand," Stop & Shop President Gordon Reid stated in a press release
Stop & Shop Closing Locations In Westchester County, Rockland County, Long Island, Brooklyn
Company officials said the 32 locations are "underperforming stores" adding the closures will "position the company for growth."
Employees at impacted locations will be offered other opportunities within the company, officials say.
"Stop & Shop is proud of the deep roots and community ties we have developed as a neighborhood grocer of more than 100 years, and we remain committed to nourishing our associates, customers and communities,” Reid added.
Closing Date Announced
Stop & Shop anticipates all locations will close "on or before Nov. 2, 2024."
Below are the other locations nationwide that are closing.
Connecticut
- 100 Division St., Ansonia
- 211 High St., Torrington
- 1937 West Main St., Stamford
- 855 Bridgeport Ave., Milford
- 72 Newtown Road, Danbury
Massachusetts
- 932 North Montello St., Brockton
- 36 New State Highway, Raynham
- 341 Plymouth St., Halifax
- 539-571 Boston Turnpike, Shrewsbury
- 165 Needham St., Newton
- 415 Cooley St., Springfield
- 545 Lincoln St. Worcester
- 24 Mattakeesett St., Pembroke
New Jersey
- 1083 Inman Ave., Edison
- 1049 US Highway 1 South, Edison
- 4861 US Highway 9, Howell
- 1278 US Highway 22, Phillipsburg
- 581 Stelton Rd., Piscataway
- 625 Paterson Ave., Carlstadt
- 1221 State Route 27, Franklin Township
- 130 Skyline Dr., Ringwood
- 505 Richmond Ave, Point Pleasant Beach
- 2275 West County Line Rd., Jackson
YIKES: Popular Destination In New York State Is Crawling With Bed Bugs
Rhode Island
- 11 Commerce Way, Johnston
- 176 Pittman St., Providence (Eastside Marketplace)
See the list below of many other stores that are closing locations.
MASSIVE LIST OF RETAILERS CLOSING THEIR DOORS IN 2024
50 Beloved Retail Chains That No Longer Exist
These Are the 50 Biggest Retailers in America
Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart
Keep Reading:
Here Are 9 Changes That Are Coming To A Walmart Near You Soon
Gallery Credit: Lucky Larry, Mix 93-1