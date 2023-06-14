A man's ear was nearly cut off outside a train station in the Hudson Valley.

The Suffern Police Department announced the results of a recent assault investigation

Assault Investigation In Rockland County, New York

On Saturday at approximately 8:45 p.m., Suffern police officers responded to a reported assault with a weapon at the Suffern train station, located at the corner of Chestnut Street and Ramapo Ave.

Arriving officers found a man with what's described as a "severe laceration to his ear."

The unnamed victim was transported to the hospital, where he received numerous stitches to his ear, police say.

Man Gets Ear Nearly Cut Off At Train Station In Suffern, New York

The victim told police that another man slashed him in the ear with what is believed to be a folding-type box cutter. The suspect fled the scene prior to police arrival.

Police have yet to announce any arrests.

Police Are Still Searching For The Suspect, But No Danger To Public

Suffern police detectives responded, along with Rockland County BCI and processed the scene. The incident is currently being investigated by the Suffern Police Detective Bureau.

Despite no arrests, police say there is no danger to the public because the victim and suspect knew each other.

"It should be noted that based on the ongoing investigation, there is no immediate danger to the public. It appears that the victim and suspect were known to each other and that this was a directed attack towards the victim," the Suffern Police Department stated in a press release.

