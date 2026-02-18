New Yorkers Are Making More Money But Becoming Much Poorer

It’s called the “illusion of wage growth,” and it’s robbing Hudson Valley families of their savings.

Here’s a stat that’s going to make a lot of Hudson Valley workers nod in frustration. Many New Yorkers are making more money than they were just a few years ago, but in reality, many are actually earning less.

New York Paychecks Are Falling Behind Inflation

AndreyPopov AndreyPopov loading...

A new wage growth analysis found New York ranks #46 in the nation for real wage growth, putting it among the worst-performing states when it comes to how far paychecks actually go after inflation and rising living costs are factored in.

A spokesperson from MyPerfectResume reached out to Hudson Valley Post about the report that used payroll data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and cost-of-living adjustments from the Bureau of Economic Analysis.

The study found that wages did rise, just not fast enough to keep up with how expensive life in New York has become.

What The Study Found

AndreyPopov AndreyPopov loading...

According to the study, average wages jumped from $83,122 in 2020 to $95,424 in 2024.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

That's a nearly 15 percent increase. On paper.

After adjusting for inflation and the cost of living, New Yorkers actually lost over 5% in real purchasing power.

This means your paycheck in New York got bigger, but it buys less.

AndreyPopov AndreyPopov loading...

Economists call this the “illusion of wage growth,” where salaries increase, but real financial stability quietly declines.

Nationally, wages rose about 18 percent during that same period, yet the average U.S. worker still lost 2.6 percent in buying power.

New Yorkers Might Be Wasting Money On These 11 Things

Helpful Tips to Help You Save Money

Helpful Tips to Help You Save Money Everyone is struggling to save money right now here is a look at things you can do to help keep some of that money you earned. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins

LOOK: Here are 25 ways you could start saving money today From: 25 ways you could be saving money today] These money-saving tips—from finding discounts to simple changes to your daily habits—can come in handy whether you have a specific savings goal, want to stash away cash for retirement, or just want to pinch pennies. It’s never too late to be more financially savvy. Read on to learn more about how you can start saving now. [ Gallery Credit: Bethany Adams

These Are Now The Highest Paying Jobs In New York State

New York's 25 Highest Fastest Growing Jobs

New York's 25 Highest Fastest Growing Jobs Stacker analyzed jobs data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to determine the fastest-growing jobs in New York: Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

Highest-Paying Jobs in New York That Don't Require a College Degree