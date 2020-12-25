Strong Wind And Rain Storm Hit Area Right For The Holiday

Crews are still working on restoring it back for all customers.

As if 2020 wasn't rough enough, a heavy wind and rain storm made its way through the Hudson Valley last night leaving many residents without power. During many weather reports yesterday a high wind and rain warning was mentioned due to this storm coming into the area.

According to Central Hudson's Facebook, they have crews working on restoring the power throughout the day. Here's what they said,

"During periods of widespread outages, such as we are currently experiencing, restoration estimates often cannot be provided immediately. This is because of the extremely large volume of damage to assess and repair work to coordinate. We will be working to make repairs and provide estimates as quickly as possible. That information will be posted on our website as soon as it's available. We thank you for your patience."

They are also reminding everyone to be cautious of any power lines that could be down and any tress that could be resting on power lines.If you are experiencing an outage here is how you can report an outage or check out the map:

As far as the weather goes, according to Hudson Valley Weather, there are some flood warnings up for counties. Duchess County, Ulster County ,Greene,Westchester, Columbia and Sullivan until tomorrow and Putnam and Orange County up for the remainder of the day today.

Just a friendly reminder anything with weather and power outages can change quickly.