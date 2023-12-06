State Spending $100 Million To Fix These 66 Roads Across New York

New York State officials confirmed that $100 million will be used to fix roads across the Empire State that have been damaged by extreme weather.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the money was just released to "support the renewal of State roadways impacted by extreme weather."

$100 Million To Fix 66 Roads Spanning 568 Miles Of Pavement In New York

Pot hole in the road with an orange cone inside ImageegamI loading...

The money will be used to repave 568 miles of pavement across 66 locations, in every region of New York State. Below are the roads that are getting repaved.

New York State Spending $100 Million To Fix 66 Roads

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

"From Plattsburgh to New Paltz, this $100 million investment will help lay the foundation for more resilient roadways across New York and pave the way for smoother commutes by helping make long overdue repairs to roads damaged by storms," Majority Leader Charles Schumer said

Hochul's office says this supports her "record level of investment" into infrastructure across New York State.

A champagne colored car hitting a pothole on a rainy day kozmoat98 loading...

“From a devastating blizzard to historic flooding, we are living in a time of record-breaking weather events which have left many roads across New York State in need of repair and rejuvenation,” Hochul said. “This $100 million will lengthen the lifespan of dozens of roads across the State, making them more resilient in the face of future extreme weather conditions.”

Below is how much money each region will receive to repave roads.

Capital Region ($8.7 million)

North Country Region ($8.8 million)

Mohawk Valley Region ($6.4 million)

Central New York Region ($2.6 million)

Finger Lakes Region ($11.5 million)

Western New York Region ($12.9 million)

Southern Tier Region ($19.5 million)

Mid-Hudson Region ($17.4 million)

Long Island Region ($8 million)

New York City Region ($4 million)

"As we’ve seen over the last couple of years, extreme and intense weather patterns are impacting communities statewide. This funding provided by Governor Hochul will not only enhance road conditions and public safety, but also promote long-term sustainability and durability of our infrastructure in the face of harsher and more severe climate patterns," New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said.

13 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- December 2023 Below are individuals wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations who have been designated as its Most Wanted Fugitives . They should be considered armed and dangerous. This list is current as of 12/01/2023:

NEVER attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact OSI 24 hours a day / 7 days a week to report it. All leads and tips are treated as confidential information.

If an immediate response is necessary, such as you see the wanted person at a location, please call “911” and report it to the police. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

40 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State